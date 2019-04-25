WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — A 42-year-old Wasilla woman was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following a one-car crash south of the city.

Alaska State Troopers say Carissa Cloe shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday was driving west near Mile 7 Fairview Loop and lost control of her sport utility vehicle.

The SUV skidded off the road and rolled multiple times down an embankment. Cloe was ejected.

A Life Med helicopter transported Cloe to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt and high speed may have contributed to the crash. The SUV was demolished.