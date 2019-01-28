PALMER, Alaska (AP) — A Wasilla teenager was taken into custody after firing a shot that killed another youth.
The teenager was not immediately charged.
Alaska State Troopers at 2:30 a.m. Sunday took a call of a shooting at a Wasilla home.
Investigators determined an 18-year-old man had pointed a loaded pistol at a second 18-year-old man and pulled the trigger.
The second teen was struck in the neck.
Troopers say the first teen was held without bail. The name of the second teen was not immediately released.