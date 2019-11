WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — A 49-year-old Wasilla man died in a one-car crash north of the city.

Alaska State Troopers say Scott Isaacs was pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover crash on Moose Meadows Road.

Troopers took a call on the crash shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Scott’s body was taken to the state medical examiner. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.