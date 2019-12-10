WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — A Wasilla man died in a crash of two pickups southwest of the city.

William Arndt, 66, died Monday night of injuries suffered in a crash on Knik-Goose Bay Road.

Alaska State Troopers determined that Wasilla resident Susan Kaltenbacher, 69, was behind the wheel of a northbound three-quarter-ton pickup shortly before 7 p.m.

She lost control of the truck and it crossed into the southbound lane, where it struck a pickup driven by Arndt.

Emergency responders transported Arndt to Mat-Su Regional Hospital. Hospital staff pronounced him dead shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Kaltenbacher also was transported to the hospital.