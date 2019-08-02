State assistance has been mobilized to help local firefighters in Franklin County contain the Sulphur Fire, which broke out along Highway 260 between Kahlotus and Connell around 2 p.m. Friday, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office reports.

The office estimates that the fire is 1,000 acres and growing, with grass, brush and wheat stubble currently burning. The fire threatens homes, crops and power infrastructure, the state says.

State support was authorized around 3:30 p.m. at the request of Franklin County Fire District officials. Only air resources have been ordered at this time, the state says, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Level 2 evacuations are in effect, indicating a significant risk to the area and that residents should voluntarily leave or be ready to do so at a moment’s notice, per county guidelines.

Highway 260 was initially closed between Connell and Kahlotus, although the state Department of Transportation has since arrived on scene and some traffic may be allowed through when possible, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports.

“It is strongly suggested to use an alternate route as conditions could worsen,” the Sheriff’s Office advises.