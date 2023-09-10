The story of the Willamette River offers a valuable glimpse into Oregon’s past and present, particularly in its role as an irrigation source and the effects of pollution on the river’s connection to nature over time.

That history attracted Cle Elum, Kittitas County, resident Lace Lawrence when she began searching for river trails suitable for a standup paddleboard adventure around two years ago. Family in Corvallis and Salem, along with the Willamette’s similarities to the Yakima River, only increased her desire to see it from a different perspective, setting a plan into motion.

Of course, she needed to include her longtime “adventure friend” Jessica Green, who initially persuaded Lawrence to buy a standup paddleboard as a way to get outside early in the COVID-19 pandemic. After months of careful planning, the pair set off from the Middle Fork Willamette River just below the Dexter Dam on Aug. 4 with the goal of completing the first known SUP trip down the entire river, some 203 miles to the Columbia River.

“We’re like, yeah, we can push ourselves a little bit outside our comfort zone because there isn’t that information out there and nobody has done it,” said Green, who lives in Elk near Spokane when she’s not traveling around the world, including some SUP training on the Amazon River in Ecuador. “But we definitely have some great foundation to do it and be able to get us there that way.”

They spent six to seven hours on the water each day, following the river as it winds through 19 towns, including Eugene and Corvallis. Most days saw the pair cover close to 20 miles as they traveled a total of 211 miles, capped off by a 24-mile, 11-hour final push with minimal current through Portland to reach the Columbia.

Making the journey

Lawrence and Green kept the trip largely self-supported, bringing all their own food and gear without needing much extra help.

They made a few exceptions, such as some necessary Uber rides and a night in a hotel during a full rest day in Corvallis. That allowed them to restock at a local grocery store, picking up mostly lightweight foods and some vegetables to replace the large amount of calories spent using their boards.

“The hardest part was probably all of the logistics leading up to it, like what food are we going to eat, where are we restocking, where are we staying,” Lawrence said. “It wasn’t carrying all the weight, it was figuring out how fast can we paddle, where are we going to stay, how long is it going to take us?”

Research on how to prepare only went so far, since few people have attempted such long, self-supported SUP trips anywhere, let alone on the Willamette. Although Lawrence said resources for what to expect on the Willamette seemed to be more detailed and accurate than for other rivers, the water still offered some surprises.

Large trees and other pieces of wood floating in the water presented a serious threat to the inflatable boards, and a heat wave with temperatures above 105 degrees forced a change of plans. Lawrence said they woke up at 5 a.m. to travel in cooler weather, then found shade where they could simply sit for hours before setting up their tents in the evening.

The exposed river offered little relief, especially when a toxic algae bloom infected 10 miles of the river near Portland, forcing Lawrence and Green to avoid touching the water altogether. Lawrence said they didn’t even want to get splashed because it could cause a rash, and ingesting the water would essentially be like getting food poisoning.

“So that 10-mile stretch was mentally very rough, because you’re like, ‘Don’t touch the water. Is it in my mouth?'” Lawrence said. “But we wanted to do the whole thing, so we pushed through.”

Other notable obstacles required advance planning, such as a diversion dam they cautiously went around through a narrow passageway and the 41-foot high Willamette Falls near Oregon City. That required getting out to take a brief trip in a friend’s truck around the falls where they traveled about 3 miles upriver and were rewarded with a view of a seal jumping through the falls at sunset.

Significant rapids in the early part of the trip presented a challenge, especially for Lawrence as she struggled to find the right weight balance on her board. But through trial and error with help from Lawrence’s partner, Nick Aadland, they survived and even enjoyed the class 2 rapids before the river calmed down near Eugene.

In awe of nature

Those rapids didn’t seem nearly as scary for Lawrence as the choppy, cold water of Lake Cle Elum during a near-fatal boating disaster four months earlier.

Strong winds out of nowhere turned a casual birthday trip into a swim for survival after their sailboat capsized with no way to keep it righted to return to shore. Lawrence said they spent about 50 minutes in 37-degree water, a situation made even more dangerous by a heart condition that eventually led her to become unconscious after completing the 3/4 mile swim with Aadland’s assistance.

An emergency button on their Garmin likely saved her life, as Cle Elum’s first responders took care of her as soon as she got out of the water to treat her hypothermia. At the same time, Green rushed down from Elk and said she found Lawrence and Aadland “incoherent still” so she kept them company while they recovered the next two days.

“All of a sudden, people were like, ‘are you still going to paddle?'” Lawrence said. “For me, it was, I love the water and I really didn’t want to allow that kind of fear to stop me from going back to being in the water.”

She continued to enjoy nature in new ways along the Willamette, where the clear water and unique view from a paddleboard allowed her to see fish in the water and other wildlife all around them. Beavers made their presence known often, and even in Portland, an osprey dove down to pick up a fish, then came back around to show it off as Lawrence and Green applauded.

They fought fatigue the final day, especially below the Newberg Pool, which essentially turns the river into a lake and led to a lot more paddling. Green and Lawrence said they felt small for the first time as they passed by downtown Portland, just a few miles before experiencing the relief and joy from reaching the end of another successful adventure.

“This was the first time where everything went according to plan,” Lawrence said. “We met every objective, saw everything.”