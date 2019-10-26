WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — Warm Springs Indian Reservation residents have again been told they must boil water before using it because of loss of pressure in the agency water system.

The Bulletin reports it’s the fifth time this year they have endured a cut in safe drinking water.

A loss of water pressure happened in two places during repair work on the water system, according to a boil water notice obtained by The Bulletin. The loss of pressure increases the chance that harmful microbes can enter the water.

The recurring problem this year highlights serious infrastructure deficiencies on the reservation. Last summer, residents were told to boil their water for two months, forcing people to bath in portable showers and queue to obtain safe drinking water.

Warm Springs residents are currently advised to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

The current notice is expected to remain in place through Wednesday.

___

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com