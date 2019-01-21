BEND, Ore. (AP) — Rep. Greg Walden, the only Republican in Oregon’s congressional delegation, held his first town hall in Bend in nearly two years to discuss national and local issues facing his 2nd Congressional District.

The Bulletin reports a crowd packed into the Mountain View High School auditorium on Saturday to hear from Walden. Before fielding questions Walden said: “Let’s be civil to each other as Oregonians.”

A big issue was Walden’s thoughts on the federal government shutdown.

Walden earned applause from many in the crowd when he reminded them he recently voted with Democrats to reopen much of the government. He also told the audience he supports President Donald Trump’s views on strengthening border security.

“We have a humanitarian crisis on the border, and we have a broken immigration system in the interior, and we need to fix both,” Walden said.

Walden received push-back from some in the audience when he described his support for the federal tax cuts that some say benefit corporations more than individuals.

“It is no secret I supported them, and I think they have had a strong effect on the economy,” Walden said as audience members bellowed in unison, “No.”

A couple of high school students asked questions about planning for Bend’s growing population and Walden’s plans for gun safety, especially after all the school shootings in America.

“I’m fully committed to making sure our schools are safe,” Walden said.

Walden explained he is working on creating more training for law enforcement around active shooter situations, more access to mental health services and a stronger background check system for gun owners.

Walden said he fully supports the Second Amendment.

“I also take an oath of office to stand up and support every amendment of the constitution,” Walden said.

Oregon’s vast 2nd District includes all of the eastern part of the state.