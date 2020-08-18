ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) —

Just hours before polls were to open, the state Division of Elections announced there would be no polling places in six rural Alaska villages for Tuesday’s primary election.

Instead, voters in those locations will be offered the opportunity to vote absentee in person on Tuesday.

The division said in a Monday night release that the changes were made “due to concerns over COVID-19 and last minute changes in poll workers.”

Voters in Arctic Village, Port Lions, Kake, Takotna, and Nunam Iqua will instead vote in either city or tribal offices. Voters in Cold Bay will also cast absentee in person votes elsewhere, but the division didn’t immediately indicate a location.

The statement said there were a few other changes to polling places, and directed voters to its web page for further information.