ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Smoke has risen miles above a volcano on one of the Aleutian Islands, the Alaska Volcano Observatory said.

Lava flowed down the side of Shishaldin Volcano on Unimak Island Saturday and smoke rose more than 5 miles (8 kilometers) high Sunday, Anchorage Daily News reports.

The National Weather Service issued an alert for pilots Sunday as plumes were recorded 30,000 feet (9 kilometers) in elevation and extending up to 90 miles (145 kilometers) east.

The volcano observatory tweeted late Sunday that the ash emissions ended around 8:30 p.m.

The largest island on the Aleutian chain, Unimak is 120 miles (193 kilometers) northeast of Unalaska Island and about 700 miles (1,127 kilometers) west of Anchorage.

The same volcano erupted two weeks ago, officials said.

The volcano was quiet until seismic activity increased Friday, said geologist Tim Orr of the volcano observatory.

Lava could be seen Saturday from nearby Cold Bay and King Cove flowing down the volcano’s northeastern side, Orr said.

Trace amounts of ash could fall on False Pass, located 23 miles (37 kilometers) east of the volcano, Orr said.

The Shishaldin volcano has previously had eruptions followed by an end to activity within a few days and Orr estimated the volcano would quiet down Sunday and Monday.

Shishaldin is one of the most active volcanoes in the Aleutian area, the observatory said.

There have been at least 54 episodes of unrest and more than 24 confirmed eruptions since 1775. Most eruptions are small, but the volcano spewed ash 45,000 feet (14 kilometers) high in April and May of 1999.