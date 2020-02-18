ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Native villages and other tribal entities in the state are receiving nearly $95 million in federal grants for housing improvement projects.

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department officials say the money announced Tuesday is being distributed among 237 Alaska tribes and villages.

Officials say the money is part of $655 million in Indian housing block funds being distributed to tribes and their housing in 38 states.

___

This story has been corrected to say 237 Alaska villages and tribes would share in nearly $95 million in grant funds. The U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department initially said 240 Alaska villages and tribes would receive $98 million, but later corrected those figures after discovering some Alabama tribes had been added into the Alaska count.