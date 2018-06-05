SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Civil-rights groups in Oregon are calling for an investigation after a video showed police punching a prone man more than a dozen times.

The video shows four officers converging on a man standing on a street, then pulling him to the ground. As one officer appears to struggle to force one of the man’s arms behind his back, another punches him in the head.

Through the punches, the man, identified as 28-year-old Kevin Straw, shouts “I am not resisting.” The video was shot by Portland TV station KGW.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest happened Monday after Straw repeatedly tried to interfere with the search for two missing fishermen in the Detroit, Oregon, area. The sheriff’s office said it’s reviewing the officers’ use of force.