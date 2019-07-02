BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who authorities say was the victim of a random attack involving a pruning saw has filed a tort claim against the state, claiming the suspect should have been more closely monitored.

The Idaho Press reported Monday that Gary Vinsonhaler claims the Idaho Department of Correction “failed to exercise reasonable care to supervise and monitor Ruben Diaz.”

Police arrested 38-year-old Diaz after Vinsonhaler was attacked outside his Boise home last November.

Diaz was released from prison in July 2018 after serving 10 years for two stabbings. He was in an assisted living facility near Vinsonhaler’s home.

The tort claim says probation and parole officials did not ensure that Diaz was taking his medication — a condition of his parole.

The state Department of Correction declined to comment.

Information from: Idaho Press, http://www.idahopress.com