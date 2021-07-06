JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy will allow to go through a $4 billion transfer of earnings from the state’s oil-wealth fund to the fund’s constitutionally protected principal that he had intended to veto, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Corey Allen Young, a spokesperson for Dunleavy, told The Associated Press by email that the transfer would not “adversely affect” Dunleavy’s proposal to restructure the oil-wealth fund and place a dividend formula in the constitution calling for a 50/50 split between what is drawn for dividends and government.

Dunleavy last week cited as one of his more significant vetoes the $4 billion transfer. But the version of the budget posted on the Legislature’s website shows that item was not crossed out, as Dunleavy said he intended. Dunleavy’s office had said it was an error that should be corrected. Members of the Alaska House’s majority coalition decided against accepting his correction and said legislative attorneys were expected to weigh in, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

As of May 31, $12.2 billion in the earnings reserve was uncommitted, according to the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. That does not include the $4 billion transfer that was part of the budget passed last month.