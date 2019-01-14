HOMEDALE, Idaho (AP) — A veteran is hoping to return a military burial flag to its rightful owners, but first he has to find them.

David Slawson Sr. was cleaning out a home in Nampa, Idaho when he found the flag. Slawson tells Boise television station KIVI that the flag was dirty but he knew immediately that it was something special.

Slawson cleaned and restored the flag, found the presentation case that went with it and started reaching out to friends and distant connections on Facebook, to no avail. He says the flag once belonged to a man named Argo Buchanan and he hopes to track down Buchanan’s family to give it to them.

So far he hasn’t had much luck, but he hopes someone will know the family. Either way, Slawson says he will make sure the deceased veteran’s sacrifice is not forgotten.

Information from: KIVI-TV, http://www.scrippsmedia.com/kivitv