BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say an 87-year-old woman who was one of two pedestrians hit by a vehicle while crossing a Boise street has died of her injuries.
The Boise Police Department says the woman and an 89-year-old man were in a crosswalk about 5 p.m. Wednesday when a sport utility vehicle making a left-hand turn collided with them. Witnesses attempted life-saving resuscitation efforts on the woman while waiting for paramedics to arrive, but she died at the hospital. The man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver is cooperating with police and an investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.
Police have not yet released the names of those involved.
Most Read Local Stories
- Massive public-lands bill passes Congress with big implications for Washington state
- Even Seattle finds it's just too hard being green | Danny Westneat
- Pearl Jam announces $10.8 million to combat homelessness
- Alaska Airlines flight odor sickens passengers, crew
- 'Like a nightmare': Amtrak train, trapped by snow for 36 hours, arrives back in Seattle WATCH