BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say an 87-year-old woman who was one of two pedestrians hit by a vehicle while crossing a Boise street has died of her injuries.

The Boise Police Department says the woman and an 89-year-old man were in a crosswalk about 5 p.m. Wednesday when a sport utility vehicle making a left-hand turn collided with them. Witnesses attempted life-saving resuscitation efforts on the woman while waiting for paramedics to arrive, but she died at the hospital. The man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver is cooperating with police and an investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

Police have not yet released the names of those involved.