HOMER, Alaska (AP) — A Utah man has been accused of raping, torturing and murdering a vulnerable adult when he lived in Alaska.

Kirby F. Calderwood, 32, was arrested Monday by police in Ogden, Utah. He’s been charged in Alaska with first- and second-degree murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence in the death of Anesha “Duffy” Murnane, the Homer News reported.

Murnane went missing Oct. 17, 2019, when she set out for the mile walk from her apartment to a medical clinic in Homer for an appointment but was never seen again.

Authorities allege Calderwood picked her up and drove her to the unoccupied home of his then-girlfriend’s parents, where he assaulted and tortured her before killing her. The girlfriend was out of town, according to an affidavit from an investigator with the police department.

Murnane’s body has not been recovered.

Calderwood is being held on $1 million bail in Utah. Authorities say he lived in Homer at the time Murnane disappeared and knew her from working at her supported housing complex and other social programs.

His attorney, Michael Bouwhuis in Ogden, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

A Loved and Lost Bench, a sculpture in memory of Murnane and missing and murdered persons, will be dedicated June 12 at the Homer Public Library.