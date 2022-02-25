RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has agreed as part of a settlement with environmentalists to decide by April 4 whether a rare toad warrants endangered species protection in wetlands next to a geothermal plant being built in Nevada.

The agency’s lawyers signed the agreement this week with a conservation group that has filed a related lawsuit to block construction of Ormat’s geothermal power plant 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Reno.

The dispute is among a growing number of conflicts over wildlife protection and/or tribal rights on federal lands the Biden administration faces as it pursues its agenda to combat climate change by replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy.

The Center for Biological Diversity and a Nevada tribe won a federal court order last month temporarily blocking construction of Ormat’s project.

But the 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals stayed that order Feb. 4 pending full consideration of Ormat’s appeal and the Reno-based company broke ground last week. The appellate court is considering hearing oral arguments on the appeal in June.

The center’s settlement with USFWS is similar to one it secured last year regarding listing deadlines for a desert wildflower the agency since has proposed for endangered status at a lithium mine planned mid-way between Reno and Las Vegas.