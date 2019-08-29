BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal officials on Thursday rejected one of Idaho’s requests for a waiver for Medicaid expansion.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in a letter to Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron said the state’s application didn’t provide enough information for the department to evaluate the waiver.

The waiver would have allowed those earning between 100% and 133% of the federal poverty level to stay on the state’s health insurance exchange, called Your Health Idaho. Backers said it would save the state millions of dollars, while those opposed said it would leave poor residents unable to pay medical bills.

“We have determined that Idaho’s application does not meet all the requirements and is incomplete,” wrote Randy Pate, deputy administrator of the department’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The agency also said that even if Idaho revised its application, the federal agency couldn’t approve the waiver because it wouldn’t comply with guardrails in the federal law. The agency noted that Idaho’s application didn’t offer any information supporting a conclusion that the “waiver would not increase the federal deficit.”

Officials at the Idaho Department of Insurance and Idaho Health and Welfare didn’t immediately return calls from The Associated Press on Thursday.

“This is what happens when angry legislators try to steer working Idahoans onto plans that offer less comprehensive coverage for higher costs and greater out-of-pocket expenses,” said Rebecca Schroeder, executive director of Reclaim Idaho, the group behind the voter-approved Medicaid expansion initiative.

Voters authorized Medicaid expansion with the initiative in November that passed with 61% of the vote after years of inaction by the Idaho Legislature. The federal government would pay 90% of the estimated $400 million cost to cover about 90,000 low-income residents.

But Idaho lawmakers earlier this year added a handful of restrictions to the law, each requiring waivers from the federal government, and signed by Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little in April.

Those other waivers, including a work requirement that would kick people off Medicaid if they don’t find employment, must still go through a public comment period before Idaho officials also seek waivers for them from the federal government.