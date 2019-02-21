BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation rewriting portions of Idaho’s mining law has passed a House committee despite concerns from two conservation groups that it could leave taxpayers with cleanup bills if a company declares bankruptcy.
The House Resources and Conservation Committee on Thursday unanimously approved the legislation that the conservation groups also say has good parts that update the nearly 50-year-old law.
Republican Rep. Jim Addis brought forward the bill on behalf of the Idaho Mining Association and says it will promote mining while protecting Idaho residents.
Representatives with Trout Unlimited and the Idaho Conservation League say the Idaho Mining Association worked with them on the bill but they had concerns about financial guarantees involving bankruptcies.
Democratic Rep. Rob Mason says it’s not the bill he would have written, but that it contains improvements over the current law.