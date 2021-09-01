CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon and Oregon State University said Wednesday that weekly COVID-19 testing will be required for unvaccinated students and employees.

The universities, along with all of Oregon’s other public universities, require COVID-19 vaccines for students and employees on campus, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. People are legally allowed to request exemptions, but weekly testing includes those who are exempt.

The University of Oregon’s weekly testing starts Sept. 27. Unvaccinated students and employees at Oregon State will be required to test weekly for COVID-19 beginning Sept. 15.

“We made this decision after consulting with public health authorities and employee groups, and reviewing scientific data and best practices,” University of Oregon leaders wrote to the campus community. “Requiring regular COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated UO community members will help protect this population, detect cases earlier, and help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

If students and employees are not following the requirements at Oregon State, they could face disciplinary action including termination of employment and student suspension, said Dan Larson, OSU’s coronavirus response coordinator.

The University of Oregon said it will provide information on potential consequences for not complying with the requirement later.

OSU will provide testing options on its Corvallis and Bend campuses. UO will provide testing at its Eugene campus with details to come on testing at its campuses in Portland and on the coast in Charleston.