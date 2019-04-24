EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — University of Oregon community members are calling for potential layoffs and cuts to be routed back to the administration as Provost Jayanth Banavar proposes substantial budget cuts for arts and cultural programs.

The Register-Guard reported Tuesday that Banavar wants to slash general fund budgets for the Labor Education and Research Center, the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, Oregon Bach Festival and the Museum of Natural and Cultural History by 15% to 45%.

The research center is poised to lose the most with a proposed cut of $488,000 over the next two years.

By comparison, Banavar has proposed 1.8% in cuts to schools and colleges.

Banavar says administrators evaluated cutting areas that would have the least direct impact on students.

In March, President Michael Schill called for about $11.6 million in cuts in response to estimated budget deficits.

