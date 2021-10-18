EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in students and staff since classes returned for fall term.

Case numbers first started going up again two weeks before the start of term, during the week of Sept. 13 when 17 new cases were reported, according to the university’s case tracking dashboard.

During the week of Oct. 4, cases jumped to 57 while last week the number of news cases was 56.

The vast majority of these cases are in off-campus students, followed by on-campus students and employees. In the first two weeks of classes, nearly 76% of the cases were identified in students living off campus.

The University on Friday temporarily halted all marching band performances and practices after 14 people involved in the program tested positive for COVID-19, KEZI-TV reported. The university said the hold would last at least through this week.

The University is requiring all employees and students to be vaccinated to participate in in-person classes, with few exemptions. Out of 21,775 students, 96.3% are vaccinated, The Register-Guard reported. Of the 5,205 employees, 95.3% are vaccinated, according to the university’s dashboard.

Those who are unvaccinated and live in the residence halls must take weekly COVID-19 tests.