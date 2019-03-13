MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — University of Idaho officials are asking the State Board of Education to allow the school to loan itself $29 million for a new arena.
If approved, the move will fully fund the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports university officials say they have identified most of the funds necessary for the 4,200-seat, $46 million project, including $25 million in pledges and donations.
Roughly $16 million of that total has already been collected, and the school hopes to generate another nearly $18 million by doubling student facility fees from $30 to $60 per year. The fee increase will be considered at the education board’s April meeting.
Information from: The Moscow-Pullman Daily News, http://www.dnews.com