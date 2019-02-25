JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Union representatives backing the Alaska ferry service to coastal communities plan to rally in Juneau to oppose job losses proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
The Juneau Empire reports the Republican governor is looking to cut the Alaska Marine Highway System by $97 million — 75 percent of its budget — amid efforts to close a projected $1.6 billion budget deficit.
Robb Arnold, a member of the Inlandboatmen’s Union, says the system cuts could lead to the loss of 253 union jobs.
The three unions that work with the ferry system have signed a memo in solidarity, vowing to save the Alaska Marine Highway.
The AFL-CIO, which represents many state employees, is hosting a rally at the Alaska Capitol next week.
Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com