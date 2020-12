PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The remains of a young girl have been discovered along the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor in rural Lincoln County, Oregon State Police said Tuesday.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying the child they believe was between ages 6 ½ and 10. Her remains were found Dec. 10 in the area of the scenic rest stop along the heavily wooded corridor, which winds through Oregon 18 from northwestern Polk County to Lincoln City.

Authorities said they are not aware of any missing children reports matching the child’s description.

The girl was about 3-foot-10 to 4-foot-6-inches tall and her hair was long and either dark brown or black. Her race or ethnic origin has not yet been determined. The results of a DNA analysis are not yet complete, state police said.

The condition of the remains suggests the girl had been dead for at least 30 days. State police have not released the cause or manner of death.

Police had previously announced the discovery of the remains without other details.

They ask anyone with information that might help investigators identify the girl to call 800-442-0776.