PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cremated remains found in a mortuary box on a Portland street belong to a World War II veteran who lived in a house that’s been demolished and who worked at a concrete and steel company that no longer exists.

The Oregonian/OregonLive said Thursday it tracked down the details of Floyd Leslie Hill’s life and found some estranged family members in the Midwest. Those family members say they don’t want his ashes.

Hill died in 2000 at age 80. For now, Hill’s remains have been returned to the mortuary where they originated.

Chris Hawes, a volunteer with the Missing in America Project, says that when no one claims the remains of veterans, his organization can coordinate interment at a national cemetery.

