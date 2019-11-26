PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla northeast Oregon have opened a warming center for homeless tribal members as winter arrives.

The East Oregonian reported Tuesday that the center took shape in about a week after people started noticing tribal members sleeping outside near tribal office buildings and outside the Wildhorse Resort & Casino.

The facility, which was inaugurated on Monday, is named Cmuytpama (ts-mooy-it-pah-mah), or “Place of Warming” in a mixture of the Umatilla and Walla Walla languages.

The 14-bed center will have separate men’s and women’s areas and will open when temperatures dip below 35 degrees.

It will be patrolled by tribal deputies.

