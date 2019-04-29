CLARK COUNTY — A pilot flying over the Daybreak area reported seeing a downed aircraft at 4:11 p.m. Monday in a marshy area south of the East Fork Lewis River at the dead end of Bjur Road off Northeast 269th Street, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

While circling overhead, the pilot directed emergency personnel to the crash site, according to a news release. Clark County Fire & Rescue and sheriff’s deputies then spotted the downed aircraft.

The propeller plane, which has one engine and two seats, crashed into a shallow pond in about 2 feet of water, the release said. Two adult males, a pilot and a passenger, were found dead inside the plane. The men appeared to have died on impact, the release said.

The exact time and circumstances of the crash remain unknown, according to the release. Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate at the secured site.