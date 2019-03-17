BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police say a Twin Falls woman died after a motorist fell asleep at the wheel and struck the vehicle she was driving.

KBOI-TV reports the crash occurred on State Highway 46 Saturday morning about 27 mile northeast of Twin Falls.

Police identified the dead woman as 26-year-old Jessie Otton, who died at the scene. Police say a juvenile passenger in Otton’s vehicle was taken to a Boise hospital by air ambulance.

According to police, the male driver of the other vehicle was heading south when he fell asleep, crossed the center lane and struck Otton’s vehicle head-on.

The highway was blocked for more than two hours after the crash.

The condition of the other driver was not disclosed.

___

Information from: KBOI-TV, http://www.kboi2.com