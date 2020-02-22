WEIPPE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say twin 3-year-old boys died in a house fire in the north-central Idaho town of Weippe early Friday.

Clearwater County sheriff Chris Goetz told The Lewiston Tribune that the boys’ parents were able to escape the fire, but the home was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived. Goetz said the intensity of the blaze prevented the rescue of the boys.

The fire was reported about 1:05 a.m. and the Weippe Rural Fire District department responded immediately.

Goetz said the house is a total loss, and the state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Authorities did not immediately release the family’s name or other details.