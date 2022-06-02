SOLDOTNA, Alaska (AP) — Tsunami warning sirens were incorrectly sounded in several communities on the Kenai Peninsula on Thursday.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center tweeted that it was aware of an “erroneous tsunami warning that is leading to sirens sounding in some communities. Please disregard; we have not issued a tsunami warning.”

The sirens sounded in the Kenai Peninsula coastal communities of Seward, Homer and Kodiak, Soldotna radio station KSRM reported.

Brenda Ahlberg, emergency manager with the Kenai Peninsula Borough Office of Emergency Management, said the agency is working with state and the National Weather Service to determine the cause.

When alerts are released by the weather service, it automatically triggers the borough’s siren system.

While they did not active the alarms, the borough did signal the all-clear.

The National Weather Service is investigating the incident.