ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — White House officials say President Donald Trump has issued a major disaster declaration following the Nov. 30 earthquake that rocked Anchorage and other parts of south-central Alaska.
The declaration Thursday comes in response to a recent request from Gov. Mike Dunleavy (DUN’-lay-vee).
White House officials say the declaration frees up money to help the state recover more quickly. Initial estimates for damage and other costs have been pegged around $100 million.
The declaration also makes federal funding available to people affected by the magnitude 7.0 quake in Anchorage, the Matanuska Susitna Borough and the Kenai Peninsula Borough.
Funding also is available to state, tribal, certain nonprofits and eligible local governments.
Alaska’s three-member congressional delegation issued a statement Thursday, thanking the Trump administration for its “swift attention” to Dunleavy’s request.