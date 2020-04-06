PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency says Oregon will receive federal help for flooding and storms that happened in February in the northeastern section of the state.

Federal disaster assistance will supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding, FEMA announced over the weekend. President Donald Trump’s action approving a flood disaster declaration makes the federal funding available to affected people in Umatilla County and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

The federal assistance can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

The money is also available to state, tribal and affected local governments on a cost-sharing basis for the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by storms in Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties, FEMA said.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for those counties after severe flooding, snow melt and landslides occured in early February, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Major flooding temporarily shut stretches of Interstate 84, affecting areas from Hermiston to Ontario.

Residents in northeast Umatilla County were urged to evacuate at the peak of the flooding, and many people were displaced from their homes.