ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a southwest Alaska man shot and killed his brother and then turned the gun on himself.

Troopers say the Akiachak (AK-ee-ah-chak) shooter survived the shotgun blast and was flown to Seattle for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Troopers took a call on the shootings Friday night.

Troopers say a 32-year-old man argued over alcohol with his 36-year-old brother, retrieved a shotgun and shot the older man in the face, killing him.

A second shot injured the younger man. He was transported to Bethel, flown to Anchorage and medically evacuated to Seattle.

The younger brother has not been charged.