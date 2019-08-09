SEWARD, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say three children were wrongfully removed from a foster home in Seward, and their mother is also missing.

Troopers said the children were removed from the home late Monday night. The foster couple released the children to the woman’s care because she used the name of someone from the state they anticipated might be taking the children. They had not met the woman, and when shown a photo of who the woman claimed to be, they confirmed it was not the same person.

Troopers later confirmed that the children’s mother, 40-year-old Melissa Salgado of Seward, also is missing.

The missing children are 4-year-old Slate Erickson, 7-year-old Jedidiah “Fox” Erickson and 9-year-old Pepper Erickson.

Troopers say there is concern the children could be anywhere on the road system.