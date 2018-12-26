WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers are investigating the death of a 51-year-old Wasilla man.
Julian Myers was found dead Monday night at a home southwest of the city.
Troopers just before 9 p.m. took a call of shots fired during a disturbance.
Troopers say the person responsible for firing the shots is cooperating with the investigation.
The state medical examiner took custody of Myers’ body.