ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers have released the name of a man killed on a snowmobile as he crossed a rural highway.
Anchorage television station KTUU reports 59-year-old-Robin Purvis of Gakona died Friday on the Tok (tohk) Cutoff.
A semi traveling north struck Purvis at Mile 34 of the highway connecting the Richardson and Alaska Highways.
Troopers received reports of the crash near Chistochina (CHIS-toh-CHEE-nah) shortly after 2:30 p.m.
Chistochina is about 33 miles (53 kilometers) north of Glennallen.