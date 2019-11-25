ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in a southeast Alaska house fire.

Troopers say 69-year-old Michael Head died Nov. 16 in his home in Craig on Prince of Wales Island.

Troopers that morning were notified of a fire at Mile 2.1 Port St. Nicholas Road east of Craig.

The Craig Volunteer Fire Department responded with troopers and found the home engulfed by fire. Head’s body was found inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by state fire marshals.

Craig is a city of 1,100 about 56 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Ketchikan.