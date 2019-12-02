ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers have released the name of a driver killed Nov. 17 in a head-on Parks Highway crash south of Talkeetna.

Troopers say the man killed in the crash with a semi-tractor trailer was 72-year-old Richard Krause of Willow.

Krause was driving south when the accident occurred. Heavy snow had fallen on the highway and conditions were icy.

Trooper say Krause drove into the northbound lane and hit the commercial tractor-trailer at Mile 95.

Emergency responders declared Krause dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured.