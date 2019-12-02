Washington State Patrol troopers are looking for a white Nissan Versa with Oregon plates after the driver hit a firefighter and left the scene Sunday morning north of Granger, in Yakima County, officials said.

The westbound car lost control on Interstate 82 milepost 57 and struck a firefighter who was at the left rear of a fire truck parked at the scene of a collision, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol. The car stopped briefly and then left. The firefighter, a Granger resident, was injured and taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, WSP said.

The vehicle is a 2012 to 2014 Nissan Versa with damage to the driver-side bumper, the release said. The crash occurred at 6:22 a.m. Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Patrol at 509-249-6700.

The earlier crash involved a gray Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling too fast for conditions, lost control and rolled, according to the State Patrol. The 37-year-old driver was taken to Astria Toppenish hospital, according to WSP. He was wearing a seatbelt. That crash was reported at 5:39 a.m.