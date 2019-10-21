ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers are investigating a fatal shooting involving two brothers in Scammon Bay.

Troopers say they were notified about the shooting Sunday night, but bad weather prevented them and a medevac airplane from immediately responding.

Troopers say they later learned one of the brothers died early Monday. The other brother is in the custody of village police officers.

The names of the brothers were not immediately disclosed.

Troopers say an assistant district attorney will go with them to the village when the weather improves.

Scammon Bay is a Yup’ik community located on the south bank of the Kun River one mile from the Bering Sea. It is located about 140 miles northwest of Bethel.