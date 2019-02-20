WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say the bodies of two people were found Monday night at a home in Wasilla.
Troopers say 47-year-old Sarah Klingener and 57-year-old Shawn McVey, both of Wasilla, were found dead at on the property.
Next of kin for both have been notified.
The manner of death and cause has not been determined.
