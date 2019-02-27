ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The person killed Tuesday in a Parks Highway head-on crash was a 26-year-old man from Willow.
Alaska State Troopers say Rayn Mors died in the crash between a pickup and a small sedan at Mile 63 about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Big Lake.
Troopers initially said Mors was a passenger in the small car. On Wednesday, troopers said Mors had been driving.
A passenger in the car, 47-year-old Dawn Jacobs of Willow, sustained serious injuries and was flown to a hospital by helicopter.
Troopers say the crash occurred when a northbound pickup driven by 30-year-old Christopher Bressler of North Pole crossed into the southbound lane and struck Mohrs’ car.
Bressler and two children in the back seat were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.