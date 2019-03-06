ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers are ending their participation in a search for two men missing on a snowmobile trip to Nome.

Trooper spokesman Tim DeSpain says searchers have looked “multiple times” for the men along the Blodgett Highway that runs between Teller and Nome with no luck.

The Anchorage Daily News reports 38-year-old David Miller and 37-year-old Rex Iyatunguk left Teller at around noon Feb. 25 on a snowmobile.

The trip to Nome generally takes two or three hours. The men were reported overdue that night.

Severe snowstorms with whiteout conditions hampered the search.

DeSpain says volunteer searchers will continue looking for the men.

Family members and friends of the missing men are using social media to seek food and supplies to support the search.

