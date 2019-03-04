ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a person has died in a residential fire in the western Alaska village of Aniak.

Troopers say were notified Sunday of the fire.

According to troopers, a woman inside the home smelled smoke coming from a bedroom, and was injured and suffered smoke inhalation when she tried to put out the fire.

A man related to the woman was believed to have been in the bedroom. Troopers say an adult’s remains were found after the fire was out.

The home was destroyed in the blaze.

Troopers say a deputy fire marshal will be traveling to the village to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.