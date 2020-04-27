NENANA, Alaska (AP) — An organizer of the Nenana Ice Classic said the ice on the Tanana River went out at 12:56 p.m. Monday.

Details on the winner of the popular guessing contest and the size of the jackpot are expected later. Ice Classic manager Cherrie Forness said work processing the tickets is expected to begin this week. She did not have a complete count of the tickets but estimated it was about 180,000.

People each year buy tickets to guess when a tripod on the frozen Tanana River will tip over as ice on the river breaks up.