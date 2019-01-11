BEND, Ore. (AP) — A couple charged with starving a 5-year-old girl to death has been granted another trial delay.
The Bulletin reports that lawyers for 35-year-old Estevan Garcia and 32-year-old Sacora Horn-Garcia requested the delay Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Prosecutors say Maliyha Hope Garcia weighed 24 pounds (11 kilograms) and was 3 feet 2 inches (1 meter) tall when paramedics found her blue and unconscious on the floor at her home in December 2017.
The coroner’s office determined she died of emaciation.
Most Read Local Stories
- People keep stealing '420' milepost signs, but Washington state has a quirky solution
- Questions about the viaduct closure and tunnel opening keep coming in. We have answers.
- Washington state Supreme Court declines to review ruling that killed Seattle's income tax
- Prosecutors: Man who attacked lesbians at Seahawks game is charged with assault, hate crime
- The right answer in Seattle's great viaduct debate turned out to be one they never proposed | Danny Westneat
Garcia and Horn-Garcia were arrested four months later and have pleaded not guilty to murder, manslaughter and criminal mistreatment.
Garcia was Maliyha’s uncle and adopted the child when she was three months old when her mother lost custody because of drug abuse.
___
Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com