FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Testimony has begun in the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting an Alaska police sergeant.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Wednesday that the murder trial of 31-year-old Anthony Jenkins-Alexie opened with viewings of body camera and dashcam footage taken before and after the shooting of Fairbanks Police Sgt. Allen Brandt.

Police say Jenkins-Alexie shot Brandt early on Oct. 16, 2016, when the officer responded to reports of shots fired near a hotel.

Authorities say Brandt was shot in the chest and several times in his legs, thigh and hip; he died 12 days later.

The prosecutor says Jenkins-Alexie planned the attack as revenge for a friend who was previously shot by police.

Jenkins-Alexie’s attorney says he may be guilty of weapons misconduct and first-degree assault, but not murder.

