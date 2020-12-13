LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have identified a man who was arrested after getting on the tarmac and climbing onto the wing of a plane that was preparing to take off from Las Vegas’ airport.

Metropolitan Police officials said Sunday that 41-year-old Alejandro Carlson remains in the Clark County jail on suspicion of trespassing and disregard for the safety of a person or property.

It was unclear if Carlson has a lawyer yet and his hometown wasn’t immediately available.

Police said officers were called to McCarran International Airport about 1:30 p.m. Saturday after a man jumped a perimeter fence and climbed onto the wing of an Alaska Airlines flight headed to Portland, Oregon.

Police said the man later identified as Carlson appeared to be impaired.

The airline said in a statement that the flight was preparing for takeoff “when the pilot noticed an individual advancing toward the aircraft.”

They said the pilot notified the tower, law enforcement was able to apprehend the individual and the plane then returned to the gate for a full inspection.